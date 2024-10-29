Renault Nissan Automotive hits 4.5 mn powertrain production mark

CHENNAI: Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), the globally unique dedicated manufacturing facility for the Renault Nissan Alliance, has manufactured over 4.5 million (45 lakhs) powertrain units at its facility in Oragadam, Chennai.

This includes 2.83 million engines and 1.67 million gearboxes since the start of production in 2010.

RNAIPL produces Renault and Nissan cars for India and export markets with over 2.75 million cars produced since the start of operations in 2010. The manufacturing facility also includes end to end capabilities for production of engines from melting of aluminium ingots, casting the molten metal into various engine parts such as the cylinder head and cylinder block at the casting shop, machining them to the perfect size and dimensions at the machining shop and assembling them together at the assembly shop. The plant has the capacity to produce engines with ranges from 800cc to 1500cc. RNAIPL also houses all facilities required for manufacturing gearboxes including gear machining, shaft machining, clutch house machining and gear heat treatment. Since the start of production in May 2010, RNAIPL has produced seven different types of engines and three varieties of gearboxes. RNAIPL’s powertrain reached the milestone of one million engines in 2016, within six years of start of production and has also produced more than 160,000 units of EV reducer components for exports.

“The production of 4.5 million powertrain units is a very important milestone for RNAIPL. In addition to powering the cars produced at our Chennai plant, we have also exported powertrain units and components to other countries around the world. Looking to the future, as part of the $600 million investment announced by the Renault Nissan alliance, we are readying our infrastructure to produce the engines and gearboxes for our new models,” said Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL.