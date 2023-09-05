Renault launches limited edition of Urban Night

CHENNAI: Renault India has announced the launch of the Urban Night limited edition of its entire range that includes its product portfolio – Kiger, Triber and Kwid. Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO-MD, Renault India said

“This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us in welcoming more customers to our growing Renault family.”

Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum.

It also has a presence of close to 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints, which include over 250 workshop on wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality, as per a release.