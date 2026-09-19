Renault India restarts exports to Sri Lanka

The company re-enters the island nations, taking Renault’s international export footprint to 16 countries, in partnership with Sri Lanka’s leading automotive distributor, AMW Motors, it said.

The vehicles being exported to Sri Lanka are manufactured at Renault India’s facility in Oragadam, Chennai.

The plant supports both domestic requirements and international markets, underscoring the growing role of Renault’s Indian manufacturing operations within the Renault Group’s wider business, it said.