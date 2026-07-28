Renacon turns into building solutions provider

CHENNAI: Renacon, the flagship building materials brand of the Renaatus Group, Erode, announced the launch of Renaflex Fibre Cement Boards (FCB) in Renaatus Product Private Limited, marking a milestone in its evolution from a manufacturer of green building materials to a comprehensive building solutions provider.
Backed by an investment of Rs 350 crore, Renacon has established a world-class integrated manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to the production of AAC Blocks, rapid wall panels and FCB.
Built in a record 12 months, the facility introduces globally benchmarked Laminar Flow Technology to India, delivering precision-engineered, sustainable building materials designed to meet the growing demands of modern construction.
RP Selvasundaram, chairman and managing director, Renaatus Group, said, “The launch represents a milestone in Renacon’s journey towards becoming a complete building VROXWLRQV SURYLGHU 2XU crore investment reflects our long-term vision of combining advanced manufacturing, innovation and sustainability to create world-class products for India’s construction industry”.
The new Naidupeta facility has an annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes of FCB making it Asia’s largest integrated AAC and FCB manufacturing facility.