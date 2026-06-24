Relief for credit card fraud victims as RBI directs banks to do shadow reversal in 5 days

The RBI has issued revised framework on limiting customer liability in digital transactions.

A bank should design its systems and procedures to make customers feel safe about carrying out electronic banking transaction (EBT) and it should put in place appropriate systems and procedures to ensure safety and security of EBTs carried out by customers, the amended norms said.

"A bank shall mandatorily send instant SMS alerts to its customers for all EBTs of value more than Rs 500. For EBTs of value up to Rs 500, a bank may decide to send instant SMS as per its internal policy but without any charge to the customer," the RBI said.

These norms will come into effect from January 1, 2027.