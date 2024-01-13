Reliance to hire grad engineers across biz

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s largest company, has launched the Graduate Engineer Trainee programme, aiming to hire graduate engineers across businesses - from petrochemicals to new energy.

Reliance has opened its entry-level recruitment drive for young engineers named the Graduate Engineer Trainee 2024 programme from all over India, with an aim to nurture young, high-potential engineering talent for key technical roles across business verticals, its website said.

This year, the application process has been taken online for the first time. Registration for the programme has started from January 11 and will remain open till January 19.

The online application process -- as opposed to the more commonly used campus recruitment process, wherein companies can visit only a few dozen institutes every year -- is launched with a view to offer equal opportunity to every young engineering student pan-India and democratise access to world-class training and employment opportunities in Reliance, particularly for youngsters from smaller towns and institutes beyond just the top 50 or 100.

Under this programme, Reliance is inviting online applications from BTech and BE graduates of the 2024 batch from various streams from AICTE-approved institutes. “Shortlisted students will go through the online assessment between February 5 and 8,” Reliance said.