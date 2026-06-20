Reliance targets next growth wave through AI, satellite internet; Jio files for IPO

Jio Platforms, the telecom-to-technology company that transformed India's digital landscape over the past decade, filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI for a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares. Sources familiar with the matter said the offering could raise about Rs 37,700 crore (USD 4 billion), valuing the company at roughly USD 137 billion.

"The Board of Jio Platforms has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus earlier today, and it will be filed with SEBI today," Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders at the company's 49th annual general meeting.