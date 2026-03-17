Reliance signs $3 bn deal with Samsung C&T

“The SPA, valued at more than $3 billion, is one of the largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreements globally, “it said.

Green ammonia is produced using renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels, making it a carbon-free or low-carbon alternative.

Unlike conventional ammonia, which is made using natural gas, green ammonia is produced by combining hydrogen from green hydrogen (obtained via electrolysis of water using renewable electricity) with nitrogen from the air.

It can be used as a fertiliser, industrial chemical, or fuel for power generation and shipping.