Reliance shares surge over 7 pc; market valuation jumps by Rs 1 lakh cr on record quarterly profit

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday posted a record quarterly profit of Rs 29,550 crore for July-September, up 33.8 per cent from a year earlier, as its oil-to-chemicals business rode a surge in global fuel margins and growth in its telecom arm offset the relatively subdued performance in retail.

Profit after tax, including share of associates and joint ventures, in the same period last year was Rs 22,092 crore. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was up 40 per cent at Rs 25,548 crore.

Consolidated revenue rose 27.8 per cent to Rs 362,268 crore, and EBITDA climbed 23.9 per cent to a record Rs 62,409 crore.