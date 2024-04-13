Reliance Retail’s Tira launches first own label

MUMBAI: Reliance Retail’s Tira Beauty announced the launch of its proprietary brand, ‘Tira Tools,’ a distinctive line of beauty accessories catering to the modern consumer’s needs.

This marks Tira’s foray into the realm of accessories, presenting a curated selection of high-quality products designed to elevate beauty routines effortlessly.

Tira Tools encompasses a range of meticulously crafted accessories, set to revolutionise the beauty industry.

From pro makeup brushes to facial rollers and beauty sponges, Tira Tools promises a comprehensive selection to meet diverse beauty needs, as per a release.