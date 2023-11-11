Reliance Retail’s Tira brand comes to Chennai

CHENNAI: Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, debuted in Chennai at the luxury retail centre, Palladium Mall. With this store launch the brand expanded its footprint to three cities: Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Tira offers a curation of global and homegrown beauty brands for the new era of customers. Tira is at the forefront of transforming the beauty retail landscape through the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology.

The Chennai store opens its doors to an array of innovative features such as the Fragrance Finder which leverages personal preferences to recommend scents, ensuring a personalised and ideal match for every individual. The store also boasts of smart mirrors and tools equipped with augmented reality capabilities, allowing patrons to virtually experiment with products before making a purchase.