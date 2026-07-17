Reliance Q1 profit falls 22 pc as year-ago quarter included Asian Paints gain

Net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 20,946 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 26,994 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Reliance's June quarter of FY26 had included an exceptional gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints, making the year-on-year comparison unfavourable.

Excluding the one-off gain, operating performance remained supported by steady contributions from the oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services and upstream businesses, while the company continued to invest in its new energy initiatives.