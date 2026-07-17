Reliance Q1 profit falls 22 pc as year-ago quarter included Asian Paints gain

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 22 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter as earnings in the year-ago period were boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Asian Paints.
Net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 20,946 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 26,994 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.
Reliance's June quarter of FY26 had included an exceptional gain of Rs 8,924 crore from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints, making the year-on-year comparison unfavourable.
Excluding the one-off gain, operating performance remained supported by steady contributions from the oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services and upstream businesses, while the company continued to invest in its new energy initiatives.
Its revenue from operations and EBITDA were supported by resilient performance across key business segments despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.