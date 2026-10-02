Reliance plans Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, says Anant Ambani

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle, Ambani said the investment would support the state's transition towards cleaner energy while creating new opportunities for farmers.

"Our kisans, who ensure India's food security, will now strengthen India's energy security too - making India self-reliant in energy," he said.

"That is why Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the opportunity to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the state to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants."