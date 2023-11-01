Reliance opens Jio World plaza today in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India.

Strategically located in BKC, here, Jio World Plaza (JWP) opens doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Isha M Ambani, director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands.” Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 sq ft area, the retail mix comprises 66 luxury brands.