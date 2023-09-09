Reliance-NVIDIA to build AI supercomputers in India

NEW DELHI: US technology company NVIDIA and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Friday announced a partnership to build AI supercomputers in India.

“The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today,” the firms said in a statement.

Days before the announcement, NVIDIA founder-CEO Jensen Huang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Starting operations in India in 2004, NVIDIA has four engineering development centres in the country — in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru — with over 3,800 employees.

Its collaboration with Reliance will “develop India’s own foundation large language model trained on the nation’s diverse languages and tailored for generative AI applications to serve the world’s most populous nation,” the statement said.

NVIDIA will provide access to the most advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud. GH200 marks a fundamental shift in computing architecture that provides exceptional performance and massive memory bandwidth.