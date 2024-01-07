Reliance Industries to invest in renewable energy, green hydrogen in TN

CHENNAI: Reliance Industries Ltd has decided to make new investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen in Tamil Nadu, said its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani.

Addressing the gathering at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet-2024 through video conferencing on Sunday, Ambani said, “Reliance has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen. We shall work closely with the state government to promote sustainable development, which is necessary to save Mother Earth from the climate crisis.”

He expressed confidence in the state government supporting the company’s forthcoming ventures.

Ambani said Reliance has opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the state, investing over Rs 25,000 crore. Jio has invested over Rs 35,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state.

“Reliance has partnered with Canada’s Brookfield asset management and US-based Digital Reality to set up a state-of-the-art data centre, that will be opened next week,” he added.