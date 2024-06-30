Reliance industries leads market rally with Reliance and TCS in top spots

NEW DELHI: In a spectacular week for the stock market, nine of the top-10 most valued firms collectively added Rs 2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation. Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer amidst a broad rally in equities. In tandem with these gains, the BSE benchmark surged 1,822.83 points, or 2.36 per cent, marking a remarkable performance.

June saw the Sensex achieve its best monthly gain, climbing 7.14 per cent. On Thursday, the Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark, reflecting robust market sentiment.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC advanced, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lagged behind. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries alone soared by Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to reach Rs 21,18,951.20 crore, significantly outpacing its peers.