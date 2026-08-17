Reliance gets lion’s share as Government fixes LPG targets

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, in an order issued on August 13, has specified maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential set at 63,810 tonnes a day - more than double the domestic LPG output in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and about 70% of the country’s daily consumption.

The production limits will kick in whenever there is a supply constraint. The lion’s share of the planned output has been set from Reliance Industries Ltd’s older refinery, which would have to produce up to 18,000 tonnes a day of LPG, according to the order.