Reliance Foundation, NSDC in course pact

NEW DELHI: Reliance Foundation and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have entered into a strategic partnership to create courses with future-ready skills for 500,000 Indian youth.

This partnership entails the development of curriculum focusing on creating capacity for the youth in fields including EdTech, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI), environmental sustainability, policy analysis and more. With the help of Reliance Foundation’s digital-forward approach, this partnership is expected to garner popularity among youth interested in newer career avenues that require futuristic thinking.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “India will become unstoppable by embracing the mantra of skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling.”

Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said, “This partnership will help youth in skilling, to align competencies with evolving work profiles and opportunities.”

Designing and development of high-quality curriculum; setting up student services; training of trainers; supporting collaborations; AI aided online assessments; certifications and industry aligned placements are an integral part of this partnership.