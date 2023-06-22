Reliance expands FMCG brand ‘Independence’ to north India

MUMBAI: Reliance Consumer Products on Wednesday announced its expansion of the made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ to the North Indian region.

RCPL is the FMCG arm and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Independence offers a range of products such as edible oils, grains, pulses and packaged foods. Initially, it was launched in Gujarat in mid-December 2022. Now, it is available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

“A large cross-section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and Independence aims to fill that gap,” as per a release.