Reliance expands FMCG brand ‘Independence’ to north India

RCPL is the FMCG arm and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Independence offers a range of products such as edible oils, grains, pulses and packaged foods

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Jun 2023 10:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-21 22:15:18.0  )
MUMBAI: Reliance Consumer Products on Wednesday announced its expansion of the made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand ‘Independence’ to the North Indian region.

RCPL is the FMCG arm and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Independence offers a range of products such as edible oils, grains, pulses and packaged foods. Initially, it was launched in Gujarat in mid-December 2022. Now, it is available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

“A large cross-section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and Independence aims to fill that gap,” as per a release.

BusinessReliance Consumer ProductsMade-for-Indiaconsumer packaged goodsReliance Retail Venturesedible oilsgrainspulses
