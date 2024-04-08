Reliance Digital’s discount deals on till April 15

MUMBAI: Electronics retailer Reliance Digital which launched digital discount days sale on Saturday, will be on until April 15 and available across all its stores and My Jio Stores.

Discounts are available on a wide range of electronics subject to terms and conditions. For instance, home TV comes with 45 per cent off on LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED TVs, starting at Rs 79,990. Likewise a 40 per cent off is available on 43-inch full HD TVs, starting at Rs 16,990.

Those who have been wanting an iPhone, can now consider a double exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000 on all Apple iPhones. Apple MacBook supercharged by M1 can be bought with 33 per cent discount too. For the gamers, on offer are a range of gaming laptops starting at Rs 49,999. A 9th Gen Wi-Fi 64GB iPad can be bought for Rs 23,900.

Other products coming with offers and discounts include audio devices (65 pc off on Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, 30 pc off on the Bose Soundbar 900), air conditioners, washer dryers and side-by-side refrigerators.