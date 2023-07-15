Reliance Digital unveils sale, major offers lined up

CHENNAI: Reliance Digital has launched the first phase of the Digital India Sale, an electronics mela from July 14.

The sale features offers and discounts including an instant rebate of up to Rs 10,000 on leading credit and debit cards, as well as a price match guarantee. The limited period offers are on till July 16 at Reliance Digital stores or My Jio stores. The sale comes with easy financing and EMI options too.