Reliance Consumer Products to form majority-owned JV with TGI Group

BENGALURU: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has signed a definitive agreement to form a majority-owned joint venture with Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a leading business conglomerate in Nigeria.
This partnership, subject to customary legal and regulatory clearances, will significantly expand RCPL’s global footprint by establishing a strong presence in one of Africa’s largest consumer markets.
Since its inception in 2022, RCPL has successfully built a robust R&D backbone and scaled a diverse portfolio of iconic brands into household names. Having already established itself as a key player in India, RCPL subsequently forayed into international markets across theMiddle East, South Asia, and Africa, making high-quality products available at affordable price points.
The partnership between RCPL and TGI Group aims to strengthen RCPL’s market presence on the global stage. Through the joint venture, RCPL will introduce a wide range of its FMCG portfolio to consumers in Nigeria, leveraging TGI's established FMCGs manufacturing and distribution experience and network.
T Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “Our mission is to establish RCPL as a leading global FMCG company
from India and offer global quality products at affordable prices, and this will be instrumental in expanding RCPL’s market presence globally as we enter the crucial market of Nigeria. TGI Group is a diversified and trusted partner, and their deep expertise and decades-long presence in sectors such as FMCG, culinary, and agribusiness will be invaluable as we scale our operations in the region.”