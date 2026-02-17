Reliance Consumer Products to form majority-owned JV with TGI Group

This partnership, subject to customary legal and regulatory clearances, will significantly expand RCPL’s global footprint by establishing a strong presence in one of Africa’s largest consumer markets.

Since its inception in 2022, RCPL has successfully built a robust R&D backbone and scaled a diverse portfolio of iconic brands into household names. Having already established itself as a key player in India, RCPL subsequently forayed into international markets across theMiddle East, South Asia, and Africa, making high-quality products available at affordable price points.