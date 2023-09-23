Regency Ceramics kickstarts revival, deliveries in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Regency Ceramics Ltd is set to make a return to the market and relaunch itself in key markets. Chennai was the first city to sell Regency natural tiles after it restarted its market operations.

With a cumulative investment of around Rs 70 crore in its own production facilities, the company has a go-to market strategy to expand business through contract manufacturing agreements with latest production facilities.

The company is set to start the first of its four manufacturing lines before the end of 2023. The company’s first line will produce 7,000 sq meters a day; and expand to reach a daily production capacity of 25,000 sq m a day.

The ‘Renaissance range of Regency’ will have a wide range, in all sizes and variety – glazed vitrified, full body vitrified, polished vitrified, double charged, wall, exterior tiles, steps, and risers.