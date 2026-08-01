Regal Jewellers debuts in Tamil Nadu, sets up shop in Chennai

Regal Jewellers retail expansion lead Ganesh said the company’s factory-to-outlet-to-customer model eliminates intermediaries, enabling customers to purchase jewellery directly from the manufacturer at transparent and competitive prices.

“Our products are designed and manufactured in-house and sold directly to customers. There is no compromise on quality, and every ornament is certified with the 916 HUID hallmark. After Chennai, we will expand to Puducherry and other cities in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Managing director and chief executive officer Vipin Sivadas said the company’s entry into TN marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy. “Buying directly from a manufacturer and wholesaler offers customers greater value, transparency and confidence. Chennai and Puducherry are only the beginning of our longterm expansion in the State,” he said.