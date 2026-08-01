Regal Jewellers debuts in Tamil Nadu, sets up shop in Chennai

CHENNAI: South Indian jewellery manufacturer and wholesaler Regal Jewellers on Friday forayed into the Tamil Nadu market by opening its first showroom in T Nagar here, outlining an aggressive expansion plan that includes new outlets across the State, over 2,000 jobs and a direct-to-customer retail model.
Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar inaugurated the showroom and said the State continues to offer a favourable ecosystem for businesses. He also welcomed the company’s proposal to organise the weddings of 25 couples free of cost during the next auspicious marriage season.
The company announced that actors Vijay Sethupathi and Simran have been appointed as its brand ambassadors for Tamil Nadu.
Regal Jewellers retail expansion lead Ganesh said the company’s factory-to-outlet-to-customer model eliminates intermediaries, enabling customers to purchase jewellery directly from the manufacturer at transparent and competitive prices.
“Our products are designed and manufactured in-house and sold directly to customers. There is no compromise on quality, and every ornament is certified with the 916 HUID hallmark. After Chennai, we will expand to Puducherry and other cities in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Managing director and chief executive officer Vipin Sivadas said the company’s entry into TN marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy. “Buying directly from a manufacturer and wholesaler offers customers greater value, transparency and confidence. Chennai and Puducherry are only the beginning of our longterm expansion in the State,” he said.
Managing director Pallavi Namdev said the company intends to create a meaningful social impact alongside business growth through community initiatives and employment generation.
With a 48-year presence in Kerala and Karnataka, Regal Jewellers said its TN expansion will focus on certified jewellery, transparent pricing, extensive collections and creating more than 2,000 jobs in retail, logistics, customer service and administration. Chairman Sivadasan Thamarassery and senior company executives attended the inauguration.