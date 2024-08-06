Refex sees 74.78% growth on QoQ basis

CHENNAI: Refex Industries registered a 74.78 per cent in revenue growth when compared to Q4 FY24.

The highlights of the Q1 FY25 results include quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue by Rs 252.27 crores from Q4 FY24 to Q1 FY25, year-on-year increase in EBITDA by Rs 8.74 crores from Q4 FY24 to Q1 FY25 and year-on-year increase in PBT by Rs 5.53 crores from Q4 FY24 to Q1 FY25.

Anil Jain, MD, Refex Industries, said, “The performance in April to June quarter for FY 2025 has improved from that of the same quarter last year (Q1 FY24), and also from that of the performance in the previous quarter (Q4 FY24). We are confident of further building on this performance in the coming quarters and are confident of delivering a strong year.”