Refex green mobility biz now in Chennai

CHENNAI: The over two-decade-old Refex Group commenced its green mobility venture’s (Refex Green Mobility Limited) operations here following the launch at the hands of Mahesh Kumar, deputy mayor, Greater Chennai Corporation.

This business vertical of the diversified group will cater to the people mobility segment.

The vertical commenced operations in March 2023 from Bengaluru as an all-EV initiative. The services will not only help the Refex Group increase its ESG footprint, but also help the service recipient corporate entities in reducing carbon dioxide emission and thereby carbon footprint.

The company also made an announcement about a new office in Chennai, in addition to the existing premises.

Anil Jain, MD, Refex Group, said, “Starting in Chennai to serve the corporates in our city was a natural progression for us. The 15,300 sq feet office space at the new office can accommodate over 100 employees.”

Refex Green Mobility Limited is one of the youngest entities under the umbrella of Refex Group which caters to corporate entities and passenger mobility platforms by providing a company-owned 4-wheeler EV and a technology platform.