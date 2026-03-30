Rupee rebounds 128 paise from all-time low to 93.57 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.62 and then gained further ground to 93.57 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 128 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee slumped by a massive 89 paise to close at a historic low of 94.85 against the US dollar.

"As banks begin adjusting their positions, they are likely to sell dollars in the market, which can temporarily support the rupee. This creates a phase of relief, driven by position unwinding, not by a major shift in fundamentals, but still meaningful in the near term," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.