Realme emerges as most popular smartphone brand among youth in ‘CMR Consumer Insight Survey 2026’

The study reflects how today’s youth seek powerful performance, reliable battery life, and design that mirrors their identity.

The survey across eight cities, highlights how deeply smartphones are embedded in the lives of the youth. With 74 per cent spending over four hours daily on their devices, performance and reliability have become non-negotiable. Camera quality (86 per cent) and battery life with fast charging (79 per cent) emerged as the most important factors influencing purchase decisions.

realme leads overall customer satisfaction among key smartphone brands and recorded the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81, reflecting strong advocacy and recommendation intent. The study also reinforces realme’s strong youth association, with consumers identifying the brand as both youthful and performance-driven.

Upgrade intent remains strong, with over half of young users planning to upgrade within the next year, largely driven by design and camera improvements. Peer recommendations and online reviews continue to play a decisive role in shaping purchase choices.