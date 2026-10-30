R&D focus meeting: ‘India has more consumer AI startups than US’

Speaking at a fireside chat in Chennai on Thursday, he said India’s growing consumer AI startup ecosystem presented an opportunity, but the country needed to strengthen its innovation capacity to translate entrepreneurial activity into larger businesses.

“India invests about 0.65% of GDP on R&D, both private and public sector,” he said, comparing it with 2.5% in China and 3.5% in the US. He called for India to raise its annual R&D spending from around $18 billion to $100 billion over the next few years, arguing that both government and industry had a role to play.

Anandan said private-sector R&D spending, in particular,needed to increase substantially, while public investment and stronger endowments at leading IITs could support research and innovation.