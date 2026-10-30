RCPL boosts biscuit portfolio in TN; collaborates with actor Ajith

CHENNAI: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Friday announced the launch of nine products and 28 new SKUs under the Independence brand in TN, marking a significant push to strengthen its presence and accelerate growth in the state’s biscuit market.
It will be available to consumers from 2 November 2026.
With increased production capacity and an expanded portfolio, the company aims to build scale, expand consumer reach and capture a larger share of the state’s biscuit market.
The Independence biscuit portfolio caters to diverse consumer needs and occasions through nine products. The portfolio is led by Independence Power Up and Independence Milky Power.
“TN is a key market for our biscuit business, and our focus is on expanding our portfolio to address evolving consumer preferences while building scale. Milk biscuits are well established in household consumption, and with Independence Power Up Biscuits, we are building on this familiarity through a differentiated offering that brings together milk, glucose and protein in one product ,” said T Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited.
RCPL is also collaborating with Ajith Kumar Racing to launch Independence Power Up, aligning the product’s differentiated positioning with the performance-driven ethos of motorsport.