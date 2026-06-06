RBI's reform package could pull $40-75b inflows, push rupee to 92-93 and keep August rate on hold

SBI projects at least $40 billion of capital flows that could pull the rupee back toward 92-93 levels, while Kotak estimates the full package may bring $50-75 billion. Both houses expect the MPC to pause in August, keeping the repo rate at 5.25% with a "neutral" stance, even as inflation vigilance rises and growth forecasts are trimmed.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously held the repo at 5.25% and retained neutrality. RBI cut FY27 real GDP growth 30 bps to 6.6% on weak global demand, supply chain disruptions and El Nino risks. Q3 growth was lowered 50 bps to 6.5%. CPI inflation for FY27 was revised up 50 bps to 5.1%, with Q3 at 5.9% and Q4 at 5.4%. Core CPI rose 30 bps to 4.7%.

SBI notes the policy language has shifted toward "inflation vigilance and external. sector defense" while signaling calm to avoid speculative attacks on the rupee. RBI emphasized that rupee moves are sometimes out of sync with fundamentals, pushing back on calls for it to weaken toward 100.