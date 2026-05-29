RBI's balance sheet size grows 20.6 pc to Rs 91.97 lakh crore in FY26

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank's balance sheet swelled to Rs 91.97 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, up 20.6 per cent year-on-year, due to a rise in domestic investments as well as gold and foreign investments, according to the central bank's annual report released on Friday.
The balance sheet size increased by Rs 15,71,699.15 crore from Rs 76,25,421.93 crore as on March 31, 2025, to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026, RBI's Annual Report for 2025-26 said.
The Increase on the assets side was due to a rise in domestic investments, gold and foreign investments by 44.9 per cent, 63.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.
On liabilities side, revaluation accounts, notes issued, deposits and other liabilities increased by 63.4 per cent, 11.8 per cent, 11.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively, the report said.
Domestic assets constituted 29.1 per cent and foreign currency assets, gold (including gold deposit and gold held in India), loans and advances to financial institutions outside India, constituted 70.9 per cent of total assets as on March 31, 2026, as against 25.7 per cent and 74.3 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2025.
"Income for the year increased by 26.4 per cent, and expenditure increased by 102.4 per cent. The year ended with an overall surplus of Rs 2,86,588.46 crore as against Rs 2,68,590.07 crore in the previous year, showing an increase of 6.7 per cent," RBI said.
A provision of Rs 1,09,379.64 crore was made and transferred to the Contingency Fund (CF).
The central bank further said no provision was made towards the Asset Development Fund (ADF).
As on March 31, 2026, the report said total gold held by the Reserve Bank was 880.52 metric tonnes as compared to 879.58 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025, an increase of 0.94 metric tonnes of gold in the year.
"Of the 880.52 metric tonnes, 312.32 metric tonnes of gold is held as an asset of the Issue Department as compared to 311.38 metric tonnes as on March 31, 2025," it said.
The remaining 568.20 metric tonnes, same as on March 31, 2025, is treated as an asset of the Banking Department, RBI said.
"The value of gold (including gold deposits) held as an asset of Banking Department increased by 63.6 per cent from Rs 4,31,624.80 crore as on March 31, 2025, to Rs 7,06,162.36 crore as on March 31, 2026," it said, and added the increase was due to an increase in the price of gold and depreciation of INR vis-à-vis USD.
Expenditure on printing of currency notes decreased to Rs 4,875.20 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2026 compared to Rs 6,372.82 crore in the preceding year. However, employee cost increased from Rs 9,146.71 crore to Rs 10,136.31 crore in 2025-26.