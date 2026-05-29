RBI's balance sheet size grows 20.6 pc to Rs 91.97 lakh crore in FY26

The balance sheet size increased by Rs 15,71,699.15 crore from Rs 76,25,421.93 crore as on March 31, 2025, to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026, RBI's Annual Report for 2025-26 said.

The Increase on the assets side was due to a rise in domestic investments, gold and foreign investments by 44.9 per cent, 63.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

On liabilities side, revaluation accounts, notes issued, deposits and other liabilities increased by 63.4 per cent, 11.8 per cent, 11.6 per cent and 21.1 per cent, respectively, the report said.