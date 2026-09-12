RBI should hike rate by 25 bps in Oct to counter external shocks: SBI Research

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the RBI's rate-setting panel, is scheduled for October 5-7, 2026.

In August, the central bank kept the short-term lending rate (repo) unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the fourth time in a row.

"Just one month back, there were practically not much talks of rate hikes, and most (if not all) expected a 'prolonged pause'. But the situation has changed drastically since then," it said.

SBI Ecowrap, prepared by the bank's Economic Research Department, said its call for a rate hike is independent of any forthcoming US Federal Reserve action, while crude prices have recently crossed USD 100 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.