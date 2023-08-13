RBI selects McKinsey, Accenture to use AI, ML to improve regulatory supervision

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has selected global consultancy firms McKinsey and Company India LLP and Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd India to develop systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning for its supervisory functions.

The RBI is looking to extensively use advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse its huge database and improve regulatory supervision over banks and NBFCs. For this purpose, the central bank plans to hire external experts.

In September last year, the RBI invited expressions of interest (EoI) for engaging consultants for the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning for generating supervisory inputs.