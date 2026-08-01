RBI says USD 40.82 bn mobilised under forex swap facility till Jul 31

The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026, the central bank said in a statement.

A strong mobilisation was witnessed through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

Of the total inflows, FCNR (B) deposits accounted for USD 36.725 billion, while Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) contributed USD 2.575 billion while External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) amounted to USD 1.516 billion.