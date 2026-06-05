RBI says 4 pc inflation target not in abeyance; future rate action tied to price persistence

Malhotra, who upped the central bank's FY27 consumer inflation estimate by 0.5 per cent to 5.1 per cent, indicated that any future monetary policy action would depend on whether price rise becomes broad-based and persistent.

Malhotra rejected suggestions that the central bank may be prioritising growth over inflation and shifting focus to the wider 2-6 per cent tolerance band, saying the inflation target remains unchanged.

"The target is not in abeyance at all. It's a target which the government has given to us. It remains 4 per cent, and that is what our endeavour is," Malhotra said during the post-monetary policy press conference.

He, however, clarified that the inflation target is to be achieved over a medium-term horizon, and not through responses to every short-term deviation, as aggressive action against temporary shocks could have disproportionate consequences for growth.

Without signalling any imminent tightening, the governor acknowledged that inflation conditions had turned more adverse than earlier.