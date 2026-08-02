RBI revises deposit rules to enhance transparency, uniformity; new norms effective October 1

The new rules, notified on Friday, will come into effect from October 1.

The revised directions will apply to commercial banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), local area banks, payments banks and urban cooperative banks.

Under the new framework, banks will be required to disclose the interest rates applicable on all deposits, including bulk deposits, in advance on their websites.

For bulk deposits, banks must publish the applicable interest rates by 10:00 am on every business day, with a maximum grace period of 10 minutes, ensuring the rates are available no later than 10:10 am.