RBI proposes ban on 3rd‑party sales incentives to bank staff to curb mis-selling

Under the Draft Amendment Directions on Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities, the Central Bank said a bank must not bundle the sale of any third‑party product with its own offerings and must allow customers to buy it from any other provider if a bank product’s sale is made contingent on a third-party product.

The RBI mandated banks to refund the entire sum where mis‑selling has been established and to compensate customers for any losses in line with approved policies.

"Customers can lodge complaints regarding mis-selling of a product or service with the bank within the timeline specified by the respective financial sector regulators. In cases where no such timeline has been specified, customers can lodge complaints within 30 days of receiving the signed copy of the terms and conditions or agreement," the draft said.