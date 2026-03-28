RBI orders banks to impose daily caps to curb speculative trading on rupee

The domestic currency had slid to fresh lows amid widening trade gaps tied to the US-Israel and Iran conflict.

The central bank mandated that commercial banks must implement the daily cap by April 10, adding that the regulator may set different limits depending on evolving market conditions.

Analysts said that the RBI may bring in more measures if depreciation in rupee continues, adding that its support to the currency has sharply reduced its foreign-exchange reserves, limiting its ability to intervene aggressively.