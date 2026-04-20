RBI opens premature redemption window for sovereign gold bond 2020-21 series VII

The central bank has fixed the redemption price at Rs 15,254 per unit, calculated as the simple average of closing prices for 999-purity gold over the three preceding business days, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Moreover, investors who subscribed at the original issue price of Rs 5,051 per unit stand to pocket capital gains of over 200 per cent. While those who applied online at issuance and availed a Rs 50 per gram discount have seen effective returns climb to nearly 205 per cent, excluding interest. SGB holders additionally earn 2.5 per cent annual interest, disbursed semi-annually over the holding period.