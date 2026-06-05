RBI mulls introducing polymer currency notes, here are 10 things to know

10 things to know about polymer currency notes

1. Polymer notes are made of plastic, not paper - Polymer banknotes are printed on a thin, flexible plastic substrate instead of the cotton-based paper used in conventional currency notes.

2. They are not rigid like cards - Despite being called “plastic notes”, they are lightweight, foldable and can be handled much like existing paper currency.

3. They last longer than paper notes - Polymer notes are more resistant to dirt, water damage, moisture and tearing, allowing them to remain in circulation for a significantly longer period.