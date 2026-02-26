RBI MPC member rules out rate hike in near future

Weather risks, rising metals prices and elevated crude oil amid geopolitical tensions will weigh on the consumer price inflation (CPI) going forward, Bhattacharya said.

“I see chances of a need to raise the repo rate as negligible in the near term,” he said.

Bhattacharya and the five other members of the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repurchase, or repo rate, at 5.25 per cent in the policy meet earlier this month. The RBI retained its neutral policy stance, signalling rates will stay low for some time.