RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

The MPC also decided by a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF rate) remains at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility and the bank rates stand at 6.75%, he added.



In India, Consumer Price Inflation eased during March-April 2023 and moved into the tolerance band, declining from 6.7% in 2022-23. Headline inflation, however, is still above the target as per the latest data and is expected to remain so according to our projections for 2023-24. As per our assessment, inflation will remain above 4% throughout 2023-24, said the RBI Governor.



For the fiscal 2023–2024, the second bimonthly monetary policy meeting began on Tuesday and will end today, June 8.



(With inputs from ANI)

