RBI minutes: Governor Malhotra awaits more clarity on inflation, opts for rate hold

The Governor-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the benchmark policy rate (repo) unchanged for a fourth consecutive time, opting to wait for greater clarity on whether higher energy costs triggered by the US-Iran conflict feed into broader inflationary pressures.

Despite the conflict in West Asia disrupting supply chains, heightened uncertainty, and an erratic monsoon so far, the Indian economy has performed better than expected in Q1:2026-27, the Governor said as per the minutes.

Monetary response to a supply-side shock is warranted when there are signs of it leading to a generalisation of inflation, de-anchoring of inflation expectations or persistent inflation. While risks remain, evidence of this so far is limited, Malhotra said.

"...I would prefer to wait for more certainty to emerge on the inflation trajectory in terms of the persistence of realised prints at these or higher levels, the forecast and the likely levels to which inflation may normalise and settle, for any recalibration of the policy rate," he said.

The Governor also stressed the need to be watchful as the risks of higher food, fuel and other input prices translating into a broad-based increase in inflation and de-anchoring of expectations persist.