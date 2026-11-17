The repo rate is heading toward a terminal near 6.25 per cent from the current 5.5 per cent as the cycle runs on, with the risk skewed to more rather than less, according to the report by Choice Institutional Equities.

India's retail inflation pushed past the RBI's upper tolerance limit in October, with the headline CPI climbing to 6.1 per cent from 5.5 per cent in September, the first breach of the 6 per cent ceiling in the new CPI series.

“The move is no longer a narrow, food-only story. Core inflation firmed again to 4.6 per cent from 4.5 per cent, and the share of the basket inflating faster than 4 per cent widened dramatically to around 60 per cent, against roughly 37 per cent only a month earlier. In other words, almost two-thirds of what the average household buys is now rising faster than the mid-point of the RBI's target,” the report noted.