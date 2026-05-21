RBI likely to transfer record up to Rs 3.5 lakh crore dividend to govt: Report

NDTV Profit reported that the RBI board is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider the surplus transfer.

If approved at the upper end of estimates, this would mark the highest-ever dividend payout by the central bank to the government.

Last year, the RBI had transferred a record Rs 2.69 lakh crore surplus to the Centre for FY25.

The sharp rise in the expected surplus comes after a year in which the RBI benefited from currency volatility, gains on foreign exchange operations and higher returns from investments.