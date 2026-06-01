RBI likely to hold rates over next few quarters: Report

The report from Emkay Global Financial Services noted that a significant improvement in India’s outlook for the external account over the past two weeks due to 22 per cent correction in Brent on hopes of a US‑Iran memorandum of understanding.

"We expect the RBI to remain on hold next week, which is positive for the consumption recovery story and the earnings cycle," the firm said. The Indian rupee has gained 2 per cent to Rs 95 per dollar after touching Rs 96.96 per dollar on May 20, 2026.