RBI likely to hold rates, outlook expected to turn more hawkish: HSBC

Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC’s chief India economist and macro strategist, projects a gradual tightening with about two rate hikes beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 rather than an aggressive tightening cycle, as per reports.

Bhandari said the RBI’s updated forecasts will provide clear indications of how policymakers view the impact of the ongoing energy shock.

At its previous review, the central bank used a baseline oil assumption of about $85 a barrel and an alternative scenario of $95.