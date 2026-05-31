RBI likely to hold rates in June MPC meet, GDP pegged at 6.6 pc for FY27: SBI report

“Our call is along ‘hold the rates’ with a data-driven future dependency. However, an inflation targeting central bank can always use interest rate tools like operation twist that addresses market microstructure,” the report suggested.

It projected GDP growth at 6.6 per cent for FY27. However, with the continued geopolitical uncertainties, the numbers will be revised as more data comes in, the report mentioned.

The report expected Q4 FY26 real GDP growth at closer to 7.2 per cent and FY26 GDP growth likely to be at 7.5 per cent.